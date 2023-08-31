Utah, Where Life is Elevated – The Mighty 5 in 5 Minutes with ITTN

ITTN’s Shane Cullen chatted to Jenni Bridgman from Visit Utah. Utah is home to the Mighty 5 national parks: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches and Canyonlands in the south and is just 2 hours by car from Las Vegas, Nevada.

To the north is Salt Lake City, a city destination offering shopping, dining, culture, nightlife and a gateway to the mountainous north for hiking in the summer or, as they claim, “The Greatest Snow on Earth”. Easily accessible from the capital, 10 of the 15 ski resorts in Utah are within an hour of Salt Lake City International Airport.

The state offers scenic routes often instantly recognisable from its rich movie heritage with India Jones and the Last Crusade, Forrest Gump, Thelma & Louise, The Lone Ranger and Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid all having scenery from the state on the silver screen. For a different view, Utah boasts the highest concentration of certified International Dark Sky Parks in the World. Take a tour with a park ranger and gaze at the wonder of the skies.

Visit Utah has launched a new Utah Specialist Academy (here) to learn about attractions, national parks, and monuments as well as well-known and lesser-known places to see, stay and experience. The modules can be done in any order so dip in and out as you please.

Check out ITTN’s interview with Jenni Bridgman (UK & Ireland Account Director – Trade & Representation Visit USA ) here: