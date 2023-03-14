US Actor Liev Schreiber’s Sláinte Irish Whiskey Debuts on Princess Cruises

Acclaimed actor and director Liev Schreiber is bringing his award-winning Sláinte Irish

Whiskey to Princess Cruises, adding to the cruise line’s prestigious Love Line Premium Liquors collection.

“Princess Cruises is known for offering its guests exceptional experiences, and I’m thrilled that Sláinte Irish Whiskey will be a part of that journey,” said Liev Schreiber. “Joining the ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ collection is a fantastic way to bring a piece of what I love to the open seas. We’ve crafted this whiskey with care, and I’m excited for guests to savour it as they explore the world with Princess.”

Mr Schreiber’s Sláinte joins renowned celebrities in the “Love Line Liquors” Collection including Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull; Melarosa Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

“Sláinte is the Irish Cheer for good health: uniting people, celebrating moments, embracing life – exactly what our guests experience on our global Princess vacations,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Liev Schreiber’s wonderfully balanced Sláinte brings even more unique dimension to our ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ collection, complementing our portfolio of story-based, premium, and elegant spirits crafted by our celebrity creative partners.”

Sláinte Irish Whiskey Signature Blend is available at all bars, along with specially crafted cocktails created by Sláinte and Princess Mixologist Rob Floyd, including: