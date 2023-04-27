Turkish Airlines Lands Two Prestigious Apex Awards

Turkish Airlines, for its superior service standards, received two awards from APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association), one of the world’s most reliable and prestigious aviation organisations.

The awards presented by APEX were handed out at a gala dinner held in Istanbul. The flag carrier received the Best Entertainment in Europe award at the APEX Passenger Choice Awards, which were established with the consideration of safety-wellbeing, sustainability, and service-guest experience criteria under the consultancy of YATES and Partners. Additionally, thanks to the unique offerings of Turkish and world cuisines by Turkish Do&Co, Turkish Airlines also claimed the Best Food & Beverage in Europe award.

On the awards, Turkish Airlines chief marketing officer Ahmet Olmuştur said: “As a flag carrier with the World Class Award, which carries a value beyond being Five Star, we are rightfully proud to add the Best Entertainment and Best Food & Beverage in Europe awards from APEX Passenger Choice Awards® to our series of accolades. Our guests can access rich movie and music playlists throughout their journey with our in-flight entertainment platform Planet, making their travels enjoyable. Moreover, with our Fly Good Feel Good category, they can watch meditation content during flights and benefit from Utalk training with Fly&Learn. These significant awards indicate our high standards in health safety, service quality, and sustainability as a global carrier and bring us closer to our goal of being one of the most digital airlines. Within that framework, we will continue to prioritise brand experience and health safety for our guests’ satisfaction. I thank our guests for deeming us worthy of these awards. As the airline with the world’s most extensive international flight network, we will continue to offer the best possible travel experience to our guests without compromising flight safety.”

As a result of comprehensive inspections conducted by industry professionals, Turkish Airlines has once again demonstrated that it meets global standards in the in-flight catering area (food and beverage category) along with In-Flight Entertainment Platform. The in-flight entertainment platform Planet offers content translated into more than 40 languages, over 650 Hollywood and World Cinema movies, and an HBO MAX category featuring numerous award-winning series. On the in-flight music platform My Music Planet, more than 2,000 albums and music playlists are featured in various genres ranging from Pop to Jazz.

Additionally, contents on important subjects such as Fly Good Feel Good with meditation, Fly&Learn with educational content, and Green World with sustainability offer guests a comfortable and high-standard travel experience.