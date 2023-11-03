Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines Named Sustainable Airline of the Year

Turkish low fares carrier Pegasus Airlines has been awarded the EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year Award at the Centre for Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA) annual Environmental Sustainability Awards for Excellence, in Kuala Lumpur.

Ali Uzun, General Counsel and Sustainability Director at Pegasus Airlines, accepted the award on behalf of Pegasus Airlines at the ceremony held at the Sama-Sama Hotel Kuala Lumpur International Airport on 2 November.

Güliz Öztürk, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, commented: “We are deeply honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to the sincere dedication of the entire Pegasus Airlines team to our sustainability targets. This recognition underscores our commitment to sustainability and it is a source of immense pride for us to be acknowledged for our collective efforts in this vital journey. Our industry-wide pursuit to achieve Net Zero by 2050 continues.”

Ali Uzun said: “About two years ago, we set out on a new journey, and our aim was to build a sustainability culture at Pegasus Airlines. Very quickly, we figured out that our true mission is to take a brand-new look into everything we do. And we embrace this challenge. This accolade is a great source of motivation, and it will push us to do even better. I accept this award on behalf of everybody at Pegasus Airlines. I am proud of being part of this wonderful team.”