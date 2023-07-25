SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsTUI Extends Rhodes Cancellations Up to and Including Friday; Ryanair Still Flying
Travel News

TUI Extends Rhodes Cancellations Up to and Including Friday; Ryanair Still Flying

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

TUI – the world’s largest holiday tour operator – has cancelled all flights from Ireland and the UK to Rhodes up to and including Friday.

The operator had, initially, cancelled all outbound flights up to tonight/Wednesday morning. It is also operating repatriation flights off the wildfire-stricken Greek island.

Meanwhile, popular mainstream European short-haul holiday airlines – like Ryanair and EasyJet – are still operating as normal to fire-affected Greek islands.

“We are still operating flights to/from Rhodes and Corfu,” a Ryanair spokesperson told the Irish Independent, adding there is no updated advice for passengers “at present”.

Ryanair said many of its passengers are travelling to areas on Rhodes not affected by the fires and, thus, the airline has not had any requests to cancel flights.

Sky News reported that UK Government Minister Michael Gove is travelling to the Greek islands next week, on holiday, and said Evia – where he is travelling to – is “safe” and that it is “absolutely right” that people can still travel to Greece.

Currently, there are wildfires raging across Europe – with Spain, the Canary Islands, Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Greece, Germany and France affected.

On Monday evening, Palermo Airport in Sicily had to close because of encroaching wildfires.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Etihad Rated One of Most Punctual Airlines in the World
Next article
From Craft Beer Bars to Cat Cafés: A Short Cut Around Barcelona

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie