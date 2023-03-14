Travel Tip Tuesday with BedKingdom

Sleep Expert Shares Eight Tips for Overcoming the Effects of Jet Lag.

Whether you have had a holiday booked for months or are arranging a trip on short notice, you may be one of many travellers looking forward to going abroad this summer. However, one element of international travel can impact the start of your holiday and put a damper on your plans – and that’s jet lag.

Jet lag can affect anyone travelling between time zones, and according to WebMD, it impacts 60-70% of long-haul flyers in some way. With this in mind, Ashley Hainsworth, sleep expert and founder of Bed Kingdom, has shared his top tips for minimising the effects of jet lag, allowing you to make the most of your time abroad.

Depending on your schedule in the days before you leave, you could try to make this change gradually. Waking and sleeping one or two hours earlier each night over a few days might seem insignificant, but it can go a long way in helping your body adapt to the time difference once you reach your destination. If you are travelling east, do the reverse by waking and sleeping later in the days leading up to your departure. While this may not be feasible with some jobs or work schedules, slightly adjusting your sleeping habits can be helpful.

Bring Accessories to Help You Fall Asleep During the Flight

If your flight aligns with nighttime hours at your destination, you should aim to sleep on the plane. This can be difficult, especially if you haven’t already adjusted your sleep schedule, and even if you have, many people find sleeping in an unfamiliar environment challenging.

While planes often don’t provide the most comfortable conditions for sleep, there are things you can take on your flight that may allow you to sleep more easily. Sleeping masks, ear plugs, and travel pillows can all be beneficial, and they are often sold at airports if you forget to bring your own. Listening to music, white noise, or other ambient background sounds may also help you fall asleep. Remember to bring headphones and download any playlists so that you can listen to them in flight mode.

Try to Stretch Your Legs Regularly Whilst on the Plane

Staying active and walking around during your flight can help counter some of the effects of jet lag, especially if you are flying during daytime hours to your destination. Staying active will maintain your wakefulness, reduce muscle stiffness throughout the flight, and may help prevent potential digestion issues that can arise because of jet lag. Stretching your legs is also important for reducing the risk of blood clots developing, particularly during long-haul flights. Walking around every hour or so will be beneficial for both your energy levels and your overall health.

Time Your Light Exposure Appropriately

Jet lag occurs due to a disrupted circadian rhythm, so appropriately timing your light exposure can determine how strongly you are impacted by jet lag. If it is daytime when you arrive at your destination, it is a good idea to stay outside and soak up the sun as it will help you feel more energised and help adjust your internal body clock. Staying indoors or somewhere away from natural light may make you feel more tired and encourage you to sleep during the day. Sleeping for long periods during daytime hours may mean you struggle to fall asleep at night, significantly disrupting your sleep schedule and making you feel worse.

Unnatural lighting, such as that from indoor lights or electronic devices, can also impact your circadian rhythm. Therefore, switching off screens and dimming lights as much as possible before bed may lull you to sleep more quickly and easily.

Take Short Strategic Naps

If you are extremely tired after arriving at your destination and feel an overwhelming sleep pressure, try to stick to short power naps. Taking naps for 45 minutes or less can give you an energy boost that will help you function better throughout the rest of the day without severely impacting your sleep in the evening. This may be particularly beneficial for those travelling overnight or in the early hours of the morning, as short naps are unlikely to have a negative effect if they are taken earlier in the day. Try to avoid napping eight hours or less before you plan to go to bed, otherwise you may find it harder to fall asleep as nighttime approaches.

Limit Alcohol and Caffeine Consumption – But Drink Plenty of Water

Drinking significant amounts of alcohol, particularly in the hours leading up to bed, can significantly disrupt your sleep. It is best to avoid drinking a lot of alcohol during your flight or on the evening of your arrival, as this may interrupt your sleep throughout the night or prevent you from falling asleep quickly. Additionally, consuming caffeine during the day while travelling may also increase your alertness, so depending on your time of travel and destination, it may have a beneficial effect on aligning your sleep schedule with your new time zone.

However, if you consume caffeine in the evening it is likely to keep you awake for longer. Caffeine increases alertness by blocking the effects of the neurotransmitter adenosine, which builds up throughout the day and creates a sleep pressure in preparation for the evening. Consuming caffeine later in the evening can therefore delay the onset of sleep while it remains in your system.

Caffeine and alcohol can also dehydrate you, so balance their effects by drinking lots of water. Regardless of the caffeinated or alcoholic beverages you consume, staying hydrated will help minimise jet lag symptoms.

Consider Supplementing with Melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by your body after the sun sets that signals it is time to sleep. Jet lag interferes with the timing of your body’s melatonin release. Therefore, supplementing with melatonin is thought to realign your body’s natural circadian rhythm and help to reduce the effects of jet lag.

Aim to talk to your GP in advance if you think you might need it, as it can have side effects and interact with other medications.

Plan Light Activities for the First Couple of Days of Your Holiday

If you are organising your daily itinerary in advance, you may want to stick to low-energy activities for the first day or two if you anticipate being affected by jet lag. There are plenty of things you can do that are relatively gentle and still allow you to enjoy your new surroundings while recovering from jet lag. Some ideas for first-day activities include relaxing by the pool, taking advantage of the facilities at your resort or hotel, exploring the local town or city, or going to a nearby beach.