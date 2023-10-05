Travel Tech Provider Dolphin Dynamics Integrates with Vamoos Mobile Travel App

Leading travel technology provider Dolphin Dynamics has delivered rich integration with the Vamoos mobile travel app.

Vamoos, which was born as a way of simplifying travel by consolidating all important information into a single, offline-accessible repository, has grown from a simple document wallet to a fully integrated application for travel companies, hotels and villas across IOS, Android and web.

The latest integration developed by Dolphin, enables travel agents and tour operators to effortlessly send their travellers’ documents, flight itinerary and daily breakdown of the holiday directly from Dolphin to the Vamoos app.

From there, the traveller can access this wealth of essential information on their smartphone, no matter where in the world they are. This includes receiving real-time notifications concerning flight status, gate information and other important updates throughout their trip.

Dolphin Dynamics MD, Chuck Richardson said: “This collaboration with Vamoos reflects our ongoing mission to help automate routine tasks for our customers while enabling them to engage with their customers more effectively. I’m particularly excited by the innovation we have introduced to automatically generate rich daily itineraries from the data recorded in the Dolphin booking, something many travel agencies and tour operators manually type up in Word.”

Vamoos Director and Co-founder, Tony Bean commented: “We are excited to see the deep integration work Dolphin has done to enable their clients to generate beautiful, personalised Vamoos itineraries with all travel documentation in one click. This integration brings Vamoos into a full suite of applications including CRM, quoting and financial reporting on the Dolphin dashboard. A great example of digital applications adding to wonderful traveller experiences.”