Travel Counsellors Hits Milestone Number of Business Owners

Travel Counsellors has achieved a milestone with a record number of 2,000 business owners, experiencing a remarkable 30% year-on-year increase in recruitment, including over 20 new Travel Counsellors in November alone. The corporate travel sector has contributed significantly to this success, as Travel Counsellors for Business achieved a record turnover of £200 million, welcoming more than 25 new corporate travel counsellors. Notably, the diversity of the newly recruited business owners in October 2023 is striking, encompassing corporate account managers, entrepreneurs, ex-military personnel, actors, photographers, and marketing professionals. This diverse mix reflects the broad professional backgrounds that compose the Travel Counsellors community.

Director of Franchise Sales Matt Harding said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have grown our Travel Counsellor community to more than 2,000. To continue achieving record growth in 2024 and beyond, we are focused on recruiting the highest calibre talent for both leisure and business travel who share our core values”

