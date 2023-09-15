Topflight Named One of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies at Awards

Topflight Travel Group was named one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, following the 15th annual awards programme, held in the Convention Centre in Dublin last night (14 Sept). The awards are led by Deloitte, in association with Bank of Ireland.

The accolade followed a selection process that evaluated the calibre of companies’ management abilities and practices in addition to their strategy, capability, innovation, culture and financial performance.

Topflight’s marketing manager, Michelle Anderson, accredits the win in large part to the group’s success in applying customer-led, Japanese business principles throughout every aspect of the tour operation.

Speaking this morning after a very special night of recognition for the achievements of the entire organisation, she says “For the past eight years, our 100% Irish, family-run company has joined the ranks of major global companies, such as Toyota and Nike, alongside many other Irish companies particularly in the manufacturing sector, in adopting the Japanese Lean process of business management.’

`Lean’ is the lynchpin of Japanese manufacturing and centres around minimising waste of time, activities and resources, therefore helping to streamline the business to function as productively as possible, ultimately enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Customer satisfaction is key in all our decisions. Topflight has applied this very successfully to the hospitality sector, and one of the most tangible results has been seeing our NPS escalate and our repeat business increase substantially.’

Ireland’s Best Managed Companies awards programme “promotes and recognises excellence in Irish-owned and managed companies and is the only awards scheme on the island of Ireland that considers a business’s performance from every perspective”.

Topflight Travel Group offers European ski holidays, escorted tour holidays, Austrian summer holidays, all-inclusive ski chalet holidays and a highly acclaimed Italian summer holiday programme. They are also Ireland’s largest provider of ski holidays for school groups.