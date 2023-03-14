Topflight Celebrates School Holidays with Free Kids’ Places on Family Favourites

Topflight Ireland’s Italian Specialist is making family holiday planning a breeze by offering free kids’ places on two of their most-loved family holiday destinations in Lake Garda.

With an array of kid-friendly activities, including kids clubs, entertainment on tap, multiple swimming pools, and a vast selection of outdoor adventures, these holiday spots promise unforgettable experiences for children of all ages.

Hotel Majestic Palace, Malcesine

Book your stay for July or August this summer and get a child place free.

Topflight is thrilled to exclusively feature the Hotel Majestic Palace on the Irish market. Renowned for its extensive range of facilities, this hotel is a haven for families. Young guests can enjoy four swimming pools, a tennis court, a playground, mini-golf, and a volleyball court, ensuring endless entertainment for all ages. Parents can relax by the outdoor pools, which are surrounded by sun loungers and parasols, providing the perfect spot to soak up the sunshine.

Bella Italia, Peschiera

Book the family-favourite Bella Italia Bungalows this September and get one child place free.

Bella Italia is a perennial favourite among Topflight’s clients and staff, who frequently choose this charming destination in Peschiera for their family getaways. This holiday spot perfectly balances relaxation, family fun, and kids’ entertainment, all while immersing guests in rich Italian culture. Families with toddlers and pre-school children will find plenty to keep their little ones entertained, with numerous flat lakeside pathways ideal for evening strolls.