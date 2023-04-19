The New Sunway Escorted Tours Brochure is Out, and it’s Fabulous!

Sunway has just launched its 2023 Escorted Tours brochure and it features 13 tours covering an array of amazing destinations and cities – both near and far, domestic and overseas.

It’s packed with wonderful deals, and accompanying photographs.

The Irish travel trade are acquainted with the fact that Sunway Escorted Tours are a great way to experience the world – they are there for their clients every step of the way, and their tours typically include flights, ferries, transfers, accommodation, excursions, and a local expert guide for the tour duration. These tours also provide the perfect opportunity to have some unique experiences with like-minded people and make the entire experience effortless and balanced in every way.

In fact, 60% of their bookings come from people who have travelled with them previously, and the new Escorted Tours Brochure features Frank Mackin as a tour guide – who is very popular with all clients, and travellers. Tour guides like Mr Mackin will always accompany the majority of Sunway’s escorted tours.

The Sunway Escorted Tours brochure showcases many hot and sought-after destinations – from Croatia, Dubrovnik, Split & Medjugorje, Malta & Gozo, Turkey, Morocco and many more.

One of the old favourites – Bonnie Scotland & Lake District – which they have been offering since 1989, features second on their brochure. It’s a fully escorted coach travel to Scotland via ferry from Belfast and takes travellers to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Loch Lomond, and the lake District.

There’s also the 9 Nights and 10 Days Malta & Gozo tour. It offers direct return flights from Dublin to Malta, and gives an opportunity to make the most of the gorgeous weather, sightseeing and warm welcome of the Maltese islands.

Night view of Valletta Old Town with Cathedral of Saint Paul, Malta

The brochure also introduces their tour to Madeira. It includes return direct flights from Dublin to Funchal. Your clients spend 7 nights in a 4 star hotel in Funchal, there’s also dinner and drinks and return transfer at a local Madeira Restaurant. Full day tours to West Island, East Island are also included in the package.

Ponta Do Sol Madeira Portugal sunset

Most tours include flights, checked baggage (10 kg), prebooked seats, hotel stay, coach trips, services of their tour guide and tour leader. Some also include travel insurance and single room supplement. (Their tour titled Halloween in Transylvania & Dracula’s Castle also includes a clove of garlic!)

Original Dracula’s Bran Castle in the light of sunset, RAW converted file with Nikon NX, no filters or other modifications !

You can find more details of the various tours and packages online as well as contact your travel agent for additional information.