The Grand Dame of Nassau Returns: British Colonial Set To Make Winter Debut

British Colonial, an iconic Nassau hotel, will reopen this winter, showcasing a highly anticipated redesign inclusive of its guest rooms, public spaces, amenities, and onsite programs.

The boutique property will be restored to feature 288 newly redesigned guest rooms, including 25 signature suites with original artwork and early 20th-century design touches.

With a tranquil beachfront location, the property lends itself to laidback poolside afternoons; two beach-facing freshwater outdoor swimming pools mirror each other and overlook a 300-foot private white-sand beach, offering a shallow area with floating loungers and private cabanas in addition to a deeper plunge pool. Guests can also browse the Heritage Shoppe, which features locally curated sundries and souvenirs, and relax with perks like valet parking and concierge service.

British Colonial will feature seven food & beverage outlets including a sultry supper club that throws it back to a bygone era, lush tropical gardens, and spa and waterpark access at the neighbouring Margaritaville resort.

In addition to these facilities, the hotel will also feature more than 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, accommodating groups of up to 800 guests for corporate and social events. Two outside areas surrounded by lush greenery with sweeping ocean views are complemented by 13 indoor meeting rooms named after prominent figures in Bahamian history. Exceptional pre-function and breakout spaces include airy breezeways with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that invite the local nature inside, the uniquely designed Royal Governor’s Club, which offers an idyllic spot for more intimate private events, and the Churchill Boardroom, which is adorned with painted murals that depict scenes from Nassau’s Colonial era. Second-level event spaces such as the Windsor Ballroom and Queen Elizabeth Ballroom offer a regal aesthetic and have been designed for destination weddings and larger upscale events

The hotel’s premier oceanfront location on Bay Street is marked by lush grounds and tropical gardens dotted with swaying palms and its proximity to major island landmarks and attractions such as the Nassau Cruise Port, famed straw market, convention centres, and beaches makes it an idyllic home base for business and leisure travellers alike.

For more information, visit www.britishcolonial.com