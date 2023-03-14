TBO.COM Appoints Gerardo Del Río President of International Business

Leading global travel distribution platform, TBO.com, has appointed Gerardo Del Río president of its international business.

His job will be to drive global growth and take the company to the next phase of its evolution.

With over 20 years of experience across hospitality, travel and consulting sectors, Mr Del Río brings a wealth of global management, finance, and business development expertise to the role.

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Joint Managing Director and co-founder, TBO, said:“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Gerardo Del Río to our leadership team. His extensive multi-market, multi-cultural experience and proven track record in the global travel and hospitality industry perfectly aligns with our vision for international expansion. Gerardo’s strategic leadership, client-centric approach, and focus on delivering results will strengthen our position as a leader in the global travel and tourism industry.”

On his new role, Gerardo Del Río said: “I am honoured to join TBO at this exciting juncture. The company’s proven expertise in simplifying the travel business for both suppliers and buyers provides an excellent platform for growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience to foster innovation, build strategic partnerships, and drive the company’s expansion in the global market. I am particularly excited about spearheading TBO’s international growth initiatives, tapping into new markets, and enhancing our global footprint.”

Mr Del Río will lead the company’s global expansion efforts, ensuring a smooth transition as TBO enters new markets. He will focus on strengthening the company’s presence in existing markets while strategically entering new ones. His approach will centre on tailoring TBO’s cutting-edge travel technology solutions to meet diverse regional demands, cultivating cross-cultural partnerships, and driving sustainable growth across the global travel landscape.