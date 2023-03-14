Taoiseach Opens Dublin Airport’s Sensory Room for Passengers with Autism, Dementia & Other Needs

An Taoiseach Simon Harris has officially opened a new sensory room at Dublin Airport for passengers with autism, dementia, cognitive impairment, or other sensory needs.

The new sensory room, located in Terminal 1 near the 200 gates, complements an existing facility in Terminal 2.

These rooms feature relaxing music, mood lighting, a bubble wall, bean bags, digital display panels, textured flooring, and memory and motor skill games. They can be adjusted to provide either a calming or stimulating environment.

An Taoiseach Simon Harris stated: “Today marks a milestone in Dublin Airport’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all passengers travelling from our national airport. The opening of this new sensory room is proof of daa’s commitment to ensure that everyone, regardless of their sensory needs, can be afforded the same opportunity to travel in comfort and with dignity. This initiative not only enhances the travel experience for passengers with autism, dementia and other sensory needs but is a tangible example that we are making strides towards a more inclusive society.”

This initiative highlights Dublin Airport’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all travellers. Dublin Airport also offers an ‘Important Flyer’ programme, providing wristbands or lanyards to passengers with sensory issues, signalling to staff that additional assistance may be needed.

Gary McLean, Dublin Airport’s Managing Director, added: “The opening of our second sensory room is a significant step towards making Dublin Airport a more inclusive space. It is essential that we cater to the needs of all our passengers, ensuring their journey is as comfortable and stress-free as possible.”

The rooms were designed by Robert Byrne of the Sensory Pod, a Dublin-based company which specialises in the design and installation of affordable, calming and relaxing spaces for both children and adults.

For more information or to book a session, please visit Dublin Airport’s website at Opens in new windowwww.dublinairport.com/accessibility/sensory-room