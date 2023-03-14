Supplier Spotlight: 10 Reasons To Book With Flexible Autos & Competition

At Flexible Autos, we pride ourselves on being Ireland’s favourite and award-winning car rental broker, offering unparalleled convenience and choice. Whether it’s a family holiday, business trips, or solo adventures, offering your customers car hire in the booking process offers them unrivalled freedom and flexibility. Plus, it also means more commission for you! It’s a win, win!

Here are 10 reasons why pre-booking with Flexible Autos is the smart choice:

23,000 locations worldwide, from airport to downtown locations offering an extensive network.

Delivery and Collection locations available including Spain, Balearics, Portugal, Madeira, Cyprus, and Greece meaning your customers can have their car delivered to their hotel or collect locally.

Our Premium ‘all-inclusive’ package offers zero or reduced excess, or even no deposit at pick-up, in many resorts, providing peace of mind and added value for your clients. Available in over 50 locations.

Enjoy the flexibility of our no amendment or cancellation fee policy until 48 hours prior to pick up, allowing you to adapt your plans with ease.

Our streamlined booking process makes it fast and easy to secure car hire, saving you time and hassle.

Wide range of suppliers. We partner with numerous reputable suppliers to bring you the best selection of vehicles and prices. This diverse range allows us to offer competitive rates and exclusive deals that you won’t find elsewhere.

No matter your needs, Flexible Autos has the perfect vehicle for you with our wide range of cars available from compact right through to luxury, elite and EV vehicles.

Offers a cheaper alternative to local transport while giving customers the freedom to explore hidden gems.

We also offer a comprehensive motorhome programme with worldwide availability using reputable suppliers. Find information on berth sizes and layouts on our website.

We offer local support with our Business Development Manager, who can provide training, webinars, and shop visits.

Win a €50 One4all Voucher!

To celebrate our commitment to providing exceptional car hire services across Ireland, we’re running a prize draw. All you need to do is email us at [email protected] with your agency details and we’ll enter you into our prize draw. We will draw it on 30 June, and we’ll be in touch if you have won.

For more information on Flexible Autos or to arrange a visit, please email [email protected] or call 021 601 9067.