Supplier Of The Week – Visit Valencia

Why Valencia should be your next destination

It is not by chance that it has been chosen as the best city to live in the entire world by expatriates of more than five different nationalities. Mediterranean, authentic and with a rich history, Valencia is becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in Europe. With 300 days of sunshine a year and an average temperature of 17°, Valencia is a city made for enjoying the outdoor life, especially in autumn.

Its over 160 kilometres of bike lanes cover the city from end to end, allowing you to travel through the gardens that run across the city along the old river course, and get to its urban beaches, as well as the two nature reserves connected to the city. Natural pantries such as the surrounding farmland, the sea and the paddy fields of La Albufera provide locally sourced products for restaurant tables, to the delight of palates truly committed to sustainability.

All this, together with 2000 years of history that have scattered historical sites from every period across the urban landscape, contrasting with the avant-garde architecture of such spaces as the City of Arts and Sciences.

