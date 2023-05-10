SunExpress Appoints New Country Sales Manager for UK and Ireland

Turkish-German airline SunExpress has appointed Eray Mert as its new country sales manager for the UK and Ireland.

SunExpress is headquartered in Antalya and is jointly owned by Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa.

SunExpress said in a statement: “With an extensive background in airline sales and a proven track record of driving revenue growth, Eray brings a wealth of expertise to the UK and Ireland marketplace.

“Eray has held numerous positions in sales, marketing and operations overseas, Eray possesses a great understanding of the market dynamics and consumer trends, which will enable the airline to continue to grow its growth of regional operations across the UK and Ireland.

“Eray takes up his position at SunExpress in May this year and will continue to work closely with their GSA Aviareps.”