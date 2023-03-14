Spain, Portugal, France and Italy Top Irish Revolut Customers’ Travel Spending Lists

Digital banking and payments specialist Revolut has analysed which travel destinations have proven most popular this summer among its customers in Ireland — with their overseas spending trends assessed as part of a detailed analysis of the period from the start of May to the end of July.

The data has revealed that (in order) Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy were Irish holidaymakers’ most popular holidays this summer — with the US also among Revolut customers’ most sought-after destinations as per their overseas spending habits. Notably, more than half a million Revolut customers also spent money in the UK this summer.

Revolut customers’ preferred destination within mainland Europe was Spain (over 300,000 holidaymakers). This was followed by Portugal (more than 100,000 jetsetters) and just short of that, France. Elsewhere, over 85,000 Irish tourists spent money in Italy and close to 65,000 ventured to the US.

Approximately two-thirds of Revolut’s 2.8 million customers in Ireland spent money abroad this summer — while the global financial app also recently identified a move toward the return of staycations among its Irish customers, resulting in a record July of domestic consumer spending.

Close to 1.5 million Revolut customers from across the world visited Ireland this summer too, with those from the UK, Poland, Spain, Romania, Italy, and France accounting for over 80% of those visiting the country.

Maurice Murphy, General Manager at Revolut Bank UAB – Ireland Branch, said: “Our customers in Ireland depend on Revolut for the best foreign exchange rates, and we know that those extra savings on every transaction can amount to a more enjoyable holiday. We’re continuing to bring customers new products and perks to make the experience of going away more seamless and stress-free. For instance, customers can now opt-in to earn RevPoints on their everyday spending, which can then be exchanged for airline miles via two popular loyalty programmes.”