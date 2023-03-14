Solmar Villas Adds Costa Verde, in Portugal, as New Portfolio Destination

Solmar Villas has added a new destination to its collection, with 22 properties now on sale in the Costa Verde region of Portugal.

Located north of Porto, the region is less developed by tourism and offers a more tranquil, authentically Portuguese experience than the busy resorts or cities further south. As its name suggests, Costa Verde is home to verdant forests, lush landscapes and pristine beaches.

There are towns of cultural and historical importance, pretty cobblestone villages and centuries-old vineyards producing the popular Vinho Verde ‘green wine’.

The new Solmar Villas properties are mostly in secluded, peaceful locations with a car recommended to explore the best of the area. Highlight properties include Villa Geres in Vieira do Minho, a three-bedroom villa nestled in the mountains with views down over the Cávado River. The area is popular for hiking and the traditional town square has a selection of restaurants and bars. Seven nights for up to six people from €1,528*.

Closer to the coast and on the bank of the Cávado River’s estuary, the small city of Esposende is home to many restaurants, a palm-lined boulevard, marina and beach – known for its quality surf. Within walking distance of the centre and beach, Villa Calista is an impressive converted farmhouse, with a large pool, traditional stone interiors and six bedrooms, sleeping up to 12. Seven nights from €4,219.

All Solmar Villas properties feature private swimming pools and can be booked accommodation only or as part of a flight-inclusive package; car hire, insurance and transfers can also be added. Solmar’s Travel Agent Promise includes commission paid on all booking elements. price parity, ABTA and ATOL protection, in-resort support and a 24-hour holiday helpline.