Singapore Airlines Partners with Celebrity Chef Monica Galetti for Business and First Class Menu Overhaul

Singapore Airlines has announced a partnership with acclaimed chef and TV personality Monica Galetti, to design a culinary experience for the airline’s suites, first class, and business class customers departing from the UK.

As guest chef, Ms Galetti – known for programmes such as Masterchef: The Professionals and Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby – will curate seasonal menus in collaboration with the airline. With a nod to her South Pacific roots, the collection will feature a number of signature dishes from her London restaurant Mere.

Monica Galetti said: “Food and travel are my two great passions, which have taken me around the world. However, collaborating with the world’s best airline is my most exciting journey yet! I am delighted to partner with Singapore Airlines to design a culinary experience that reflects the finesse, excellence, and refined luxury it is known for. I will be drawing upon inspiration from my travels to curate a vibrant menu that celebrates fresh seasonal local produce.”

Available on Singapore Airlines flights departing from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester Airport, the collection will feature exclusive dishes, including soups, starters, main courses, and desserts, seamlessly complementing the Airline’s award-winning wine collection.

Mohamed Rafi Mar, Singapore Airlines General Manager UK & Ireland, said: “Monica’s reputation as one of London’s top chefs and restauraters, coupled with her passion for fine dining, perfectly aligns with our dedication to culinary excellence. Collaborating with Monica, we will deliver a well-balanced menu that embodies contemporary British cuisine. We are very excited to bring Monica’s menu to our customers in the coming months.”