Shannon Airport Expecting 45,000 Passengers Over Bank Holiday Weekend

Shannon Airport is expecting a busy May Bank Holiday weekend, with 45,000 passengers set to travel through the airport – marking a 42% increase on the same holiday period last year.

It is also a 27% increase on the same weekend in pre-Covid 2019.

Director of Shannon Airport, Niall Kearns said: “Our team is busy welcoming passengers from all over Ireland as they head off for a summer bank holiday break. Even with the influx of people using the airport over the coming days, outbound passengers are getting from the car park and through security to their gate, in an average of 15 minutes.

“We would like to remind people travelling from Shannon, that with our new hi-tech security screening in place, there is no need to separate liquids and electronics from cabin bags as our screening system allows for these items to be screened in your luggage.”

This year, Shannon Airport is offering 35 destinations to 11 countries across the EU, UK and USA. The schedule includes six new destinations to Naples, Bezier, Porto, Newcastle and Liverpool with Ryanair, and a daily service with United to the international hub of Chicago O’Hare Airport, from the 26th of May.

Further commenting, Niall Kearns said: “We are seeing a mix of families, groups of friends and couples taking off this weekend. We are also seeing a consistent increase in tourists arriving at our airport since the summer season started – with many travelling to explore the Wild Atlantic Way and a host of festivals and events happening in the region, among these Limerick’s Riverfest just 20 minutes from Shannon Airport and the Galway Theatre Festival.”