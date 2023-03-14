Shannon Airport congratulates Ryanair on carrying over 20 million passengers through Shannon Airport since the airline began operating services from Shannon in 1987.

Ryanair was the first low-cost airline to operate from Shannon and over the past 37 years, it has invested heavily in the region, including its three Shannon-based aircraft, which saw an investment of over €300 million, supporting over 1,250 local jobs. The airline’s state-of-the-art maintenance facility opened in 2022, saw a further €10 million investment as well as the creation of 200 high-skill local jobs.





When Ryanair first came to Shannon Airport, it operated a single route to London/Luton. Today, Ryanair and Shannon Airport provide essential connectivity for passengers to 26 destinations across 10 countries in Europe.

This summer alone, Ryanair is operating over 90 weekly flights from Shannon Airport to 26 destinations in Europe. To facilitate additional holiday travel demand from Shannon, the airline is also operating increased frequencies on nine of its services including Alicante, Faro, Lanzarote and Tenerife. Ryanair’s Gran Canaria service is also operating through the summer season for the first time, providing passengers with even more sunshine destination options.

Welcoming the 20 million Ryanair passenger milestone, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “Reaching over 20 million passengers is an extremely impressive result and proves the popularity of Ryanair’s 90 weekly flights to 26 destinations from Shannon Airport.

“We would like to congratulate Ryanair on this remarkable milestone. It is a testament to the exceptional service, dedication, and commitment that Ryanair consistently delivers to travellers.

“We have forged a strong partnership with Ryanair, built on our shared commitment to providing essential business and leisure connectivity for passengers in this region and beyond to destinations across Europe and the UK.

“Over the years, Ryanair has demonstrated its commitment to Shannon. In 2022 they opened their first aircraft heavy maintenance facility in Ireland with an investment of €10 million going into Shannon Airport. We are immensely proud to support such a distinguished partner in connecting communities, supporting the regional economy and employment, and enhancing the travel experience for millions and we are excited to continue working closely with them as we aim for further milestones in the future.”