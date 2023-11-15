SeaWorld Orlando Unveils Enchanting Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration is back with new magic, festive treats, and a Christmas Market. From November 10 to January 2, guests can immerse themselves in a winter wonderland adorned with over three million twinkling lights. The Sea of Trees, featuring over 100 trees dancing to music, steals the show, including a towering 70-foot centrepiece.

This year introduces the “Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen” show, a whimsical culinary journey where Mrs. Claus attempts social media stardom while creating Christmas delights. The Christmas Market in Wild Arctic Plaza offers culinary delights, unique merchandise, and live music.

Returning favourites include the “Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale,” Rudolph’s Christmas Town, Sesame Street Christmas Parade, and the only outdoor ice rink in Central Florida. “Winter Wonderland on Ice” showcases a dazzling ice-skating extravaganza against a backdrop of sparkling trees and fountains.

Indulge in new holiday treats like Jolly Philly Cheesesteak, Festive BBQ Pulled Pork and Waffle, and Mistletoe Lambchops. Sip on seasonal drinks, including Christmas Cheers and Mistletoe Margarita. SeaFire Grill offers holiday movies and treats.

Celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s Eve during the festivities. The Three Kings Celebration extends the holiday spirit from January 5 to 7.

Experience the magic at SeaWorld Orlando. For details and tickets, visit www.DoSomethingDifferent.com.