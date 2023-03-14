SEARCH
Seabourn Announces Entertainment Line-Up for Grand Africa Voyage

By Geoff Percival
Luxury and expedition cruise specialist Seabourn has announced its entertainment line-up for its 90-day Grand Africa Voyage later this year, onboard the Seabourn Sojourn ship.

The cruise will feature a new collection of cash shows, performances from 28 acclaimed guest entertainers and conversations with renowned experts, explorers and dignitaries.

Contributors will include West End Star Ricardo Afonso, soul singer and American Idol star Michael Lynche, explorer and TV host Dr. Mireya Mayor, and Iceland’s First Lady, Eliza Reid.

Guests on the Grand Africa Voyage will experience “a dynamic and enriching lineup of live musical performances, engaging lectures and presentations, comedy skits, variety shows and more as the voyage explores Africa’s diverse coastlines and cultural landscapes,” according to Seabourn. Additionally, guests will be among the first to experience Seabourn’s all-new entertainment concept: “The Seabourn Six” produced exclusively for Seabourn by Belinda King Creative Productions.

“Our entertainment team has worked tirelessly to curate a bespoke and unforgettable program, featuring distinguished speakers and a star-studded line-up of performers to create truly enriching ‘Seabourn Moments’ for our guests as they experience Africa’s most beautiful destinations,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

