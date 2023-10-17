Sani/Ikos Group Launches Hospitality Education Programme

Sani/Ikos Group, the fastest growing luxury hospitality provider in the Mediterranean, has joined forces with IEK AKMI, a member of the largest International Educational Organisation in Greece, to present the new innovative educational programme HOSPITALITY FORWARD.

The new educational programme, which starts from the academic year 2023-24, focuses on the specialties of Chef and Hotel Services Executive.

Students will be immersed in 150 hours of experiential education, which is fully funded by the Sani/Ikos Group.

Within the framework of this enhanced programme, they will have the opportunity to develop skills in emerging sectors of luxury hospitality, such as sustainable development and ecotourism, emerging trends in guest services and gastronomy, new tools of personalised hospitality and many more, with the help of distinguished professionals and speakers from the tourism industry.

At the end of the programme, all participants will receive a graduation bonus of €1,000, whilst from the very first semester of their studies they will sign a work contract with Sani/Ikos Group for an immediate career start in one of the group’s resorts in Greece without the requirement of an internship.