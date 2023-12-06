SEARCH
Ryanair Grows Passenger Numbers by 4% to 11.7 Million in November

By Geoff Percival
Ryanair carried 11.7 million passengers across its route network during November, latest monthly figures from the airline show.

The figure represents a 4% increase on the corresponding month last year. Ryanair operated more than 66,400 flights in November, but more than 960 were cancelled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Load factor – which measures the fullness of planes – was steady at 92%.

On a rolling 12-month basis, Ryanair has carried 180.8 million passengers since November 2022; up 14% on the previous rolling 12-month period.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
