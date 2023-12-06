Ryanair Grows Passenger Numbers by 4% to 11.7 Million in November

Ryanair carried 11.7 million passengers across its route network during November, latest monthly figures from the airline show.

The figure represents a 4% increase on the corresponding month last year. Ryanair operated more than 66,400 flights in November, but more than 960 were cancelled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Load factor – which measures the fullness of planes – was steady at 92%.

On a rolling 12-month basis, Ryanair has carried 180.8 million passengers since November 2022; up 14% on the previous rolling 12-month period.