Ryanair Announces Approved OTA Partnership with OMIO

By Emer Roche
Ryanair, announced its latest “Approved OTA” partnership with Omio, the leading global transportation platform – who will now be authorised to provide Ryanair’s low-fare flights to their customers, enhancing traveller choices and experiences for those seeking value and convenience.

“We are pleased to announce our latest “Approved OTA” partnership with global transportation platform, Omio. Through this new agreement, Omio customers will be able to book Ryanair’s low-fare flights, with the guarantee of full price transparency and full access to their booking. We look forward to working with Omio and carrying their customers onboard our market-leading network of Ryanair flights in the coming months,” said Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady.

This is great news for Omio customers who want to access Ryanair’s service. Similar to Ryanair’s existing “Approved OTA” agreements, this latest deal guarantees Omio customers who book Ryanair flights via Omio that their correct contact and payment info is provided to Ryanair, ensuring that they have access to their myRyanair account and receive important flight information directly, without needing to complete Ryanair’s customer verification process, which unauthorised OTA customers must continue to do.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
