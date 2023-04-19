Ryanair Adds New Route From Belfast To Valencia

From 1st May, Ryanair will offer direct flights from Belfast to the Spanish city of Valencia on the Mediterranean coast. The flight operates every Monday and Thursday and takes less than three hours, providing travelers with the opportunity to experience Valencia’s exceptional climate, exquisite cuisine, and various leisure activities, while also exploring its mix of modern architecture, history, and traditions.

Valencia is a city that boasts more than five million green spaces, outdoor restaurants, and terraces, as well as beaches renowned for their quality certifications. It is a city that places a strong emphasis on sustainability and provides a peaceful environment, free of crowds.

Valencia offers a variety of activities, from relaxing on the 20 kilometers of golden sand beaches, including urban and rural options, to visiting the Marina Beach Club, one of the best beach clubs in Europe. Travelers can also indulge in a range of water sports or enjoy local cuisine while admiring the magnificent ocean views.

Valencia is a city that is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, with its compact historic center, expanding pedestrian areas, and easily explorable places, including monuments such as the Cathedral or the Silk Exchange. At night, Ruzafa’s neighborhoods come alive with bars and restaurants that provide a lively atmosphere.

Valencia’s Turia Garden is a nine-kilometer-long oasis of peace and nature in the heart of the city, offering recreational and sports facilities and green areas. The City of Arts and Sciences, designed by Santiago Calatrava, is an exceptional feature of the garden, and it houses the opera hall, an IMAX theater and planetarium, the science museum, and the largest aquarium in Europe, making it an ideal destination for visitors.

Valencia is famous for its rice fields, and the paella, the most international of Spanish dishes, was invented in L’Albufera, a natural park with a vast freshwater lake located half an hour from the city. Travelers can enjoy a variety of restaurants that specialize in paella and other rice dishes, or take boat rides to explore the local flora and birdlife.

Ryanair also offers direct flight connections to Valencia from Dublin and Cork, providing more options for travelers.