Ryanair Adds Flights for European Rugby Finals

Ryanair has added extra flights across multiple Irish routes – including Glasgow – Dublin, Dublin – Glasgow, La Rochelle – Dublin, and Dublin – La Rochelle – ahead of 2023’s highly anticipated Rugby European Challenge Cup final and Heineken Champions Cup final, both taking place in Dublin this month.

Ryanair’s Jade Kirwan said:

“We’ve had record bookings from Rugby fans travelling this year for what is set to be a spectacular European Challenge Cup final and Heineken Champions Cup final, both taking place in Dublin this month. To fulfil this overwhelming demand, we have added extra flights across routes to/from Ireland, Scotland, and France, incl. Glasgow – Dublin, Dublin – Glasgow as well as La Rochelle – Dublin, and Dublin – La Rochelle.

“While we’re adding additional flights, we expect these seats to sell out fast and encourage all rugby fans to book their low-fare Ryanair seats now to avoid missing out.”