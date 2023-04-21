SEARCH
Ryanair Adds 51,000+ Extra Seats to France to Cover Rugby World Cup Demand

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Ryanair has added over 51,000 extra seats across multiple French routes including Dublin – Bordeaux, Dublin – Paris, Edinburgh – Paris, London Stansted – Marseille, Manchester – Marseille, and more ahead of 2023’s highly anticipated Rugby World Cup taking place in September and October.

Ryanair’s Jade Kirwan said:

“We’ve had record bookings from rugby fans travelling for what is set to be a spectacular Rugby World Cup in France. To fulfil this overwhelming demand, we have added over 51,000 seats across multiple France routes from both Ireland and the UK, including Dublin – Bordeaux, Dublin – Nantes, and Dublin – Paris, Edinburgh – Paris, London Stansted – Marseille, and Manchester – Marseille, among many others.

“While we’re adding lots of additional capacity, we expect these seats to sell out fast and encourage all rugby fans to book their low-fare Ryanair seats now to avoid missing out.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
