Ryanair Adds 2 New Routes as Part of Shannon Airport Winter Schedule

Ryanair has added 2 new routes and 1 new plane at Shannon Airport as part of its winter 2023/24 schedule at the airport.

In all, Ryanair will run 18 routes from Shannon – including the two new ones to Faro and Liverpool – and increase frequencies on 6 more namely Alicante, Krakow, Lanzarote, Malaga, Tenerife and Wroclaw.

The move will also see the airline create 30 new jobs at Shannon.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryanair’s exciting winter schedule for Shannon Airport, including the addition of an extra aircraft and 18 routes, among them new winter routes to Liverpool and Faro. This announcement is a testament to our strong partnership with Ryanair. Their investment, supporting over 1,000 jobs, highlights their significant economic impact. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them, providing increased connectivity for business and leisure throughout the winter months.”

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady, said:

“It is great to be in Shannon announcing more growth, investment and jobs for the mid-west with the launch of Ryanair’s winter 23/24 schedule. With 18 routes on offer, including our new Faro and Liverpool routes for winter, our mid-west customers can avail of a wide range of winter sun or exciting city breaks at Ryanair’s infamously low fares.

To support this growth, Ryanair will base 1 new Gamechanger aircraft at Shannon Airport for winter 23/24, bringing our total fleet at Shannon Airport to 3 aircraft. Our highly sought-after Gamechangers represent the newest tech aircraft available, reducing CO 2 emissions by 16% and noise emissions by 40%, as well as carrying 4% more passengers. This not only represents a $300m investment and creates 30 new jobs in Shannon, but demonstrates our long-term commitment to Shannon Airport and the mid-west region.

“Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provide the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity. We have worked directly with our partners at Shannon Airport to agree terms which will deliver growth and investment, including the opening of our €10 million maintenance facility in May last year – our first in Ireland – and improved services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the mid-west region of Ireland.”