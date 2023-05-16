Royal Caribbean to Return to China Next April

Royal Caribbean is to return to China in April 2024.

The cruise giant will sail its Spectrum of the Seas ship – the largest and most innovative of the Royal Caribbean fleet – out of Shanghai from April.

Spectrum of the Seas has been specially designed for the Asian market. Sales will open on Royal Caribbean’s website in the coming weeks. The group will also sail its Anthem of the Seas ship from Singapore from late 2024.

“This is the moment we – along with Chinese holidaymakers – have been waiting for. Our return to China is an exciting milestone that could only be marked with Spectrum of the Seas, which became a household name with Chinese families and travellers alike when it debuted in Shanghai as the latest and greatest Royal Caribbean ship in 2019,” said Bert Hernandez, senior vice president, International, Royal Caribbean International.

“We thank the government of China for establishing a pathway forward and continue to be committed to expanding the cruise industry in a region we have sailed from for more than a decade. This has also opened up a world of opportunities to expand the variety of holidays in Asia, as another award-winning ship sets sail in the region with the introduction of Anthem of the Seas in Singapore.”