RIP Peter McGinnity

Peter McGinnity, formerly of McGinnity Travel and Atlantic Travel, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Monday the 10th April 2023.

Peter served as an ITAA board member and was closely involved with the Association for many years.

He is the father of current ITAA Board member Emma McHugh and the son of late John McGinnity who was a founding member of the Association.

The funeral mass took place today, Wednesday the 12th April. President Paul Hackett and Vice President Clare Dunne of the ITAA attended the funeral mass.

ITTN sends our condolences to Emma McHugh and her family at this time.

https://rip.ie/death-notice/peter-mc-ginnity-cavan-town-cavan/532110