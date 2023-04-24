Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Five New Itineraries for 2005-06 Cruise Season

Luxury ocean cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced five new itineraries for its 2005-2006 season.

The new routes span Regent’s Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Navigator and Seven Seas Voyager ships and will cover five continents and 194 ports across Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Europe and North America.

Regent has also increased the number of sailings.

“Discerning travellers are continuing to seek longer and more immersive cruise experiences, which is why we are excited to unveil our incredible Grand Voyage Collection for the 2025-2026 season,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “These 5 new voyages appeal to those who desire longer more immersive experiences, with itineraries ranging from 61 to 117 nights of unforgettable experiences across the world. Our guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, and the comfort of our all-suite, all-balcony accommodations.”