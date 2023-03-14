fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsQatar Airways Expands European Network with Doha-Lisbon Route Resumption
Travel News

Qatar Airways Expands European Network with Doha-Lisbon Route Resumption

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Qatar Airways has expanded its European network by resuming direct flights between Doha and Lisbon.

Qatar connects to more than 170 destinations worldwide, with Lisbon upping its European destination total to 47 hubs.

Qatar will fly between Doha’s Hamad International Airport and Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport all year-round, with six weekly flights planned for high season summer.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “As we continue our network expansion in the European market, we are thrilled to welcome back Lisbon to our global network of more than 170 destinations. This addition reaffirms the airline’s dedication to connecting people and places, making international travel more accessible and convenient across our global network.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Gregory Porter Heads Stellar Line-Up for 2024 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie