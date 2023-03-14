Qatar Airways Expands European Network with Doha-Lisbon Route Resumption

Qatar Airways has expanded its European network by resuming direct flights between Doha and Lisbon.

Qatar connects to more than 170 destinations worldwide, with Lisbon upping its European destination total to 47 hubs.

Qatar will fly between Doha’s Hamad International Airport and Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport all year-round, with six weekly flights planned for high season summer.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “As we continue our network expansion in the European market, we are thrilled to welcome back Lisbon to our global network of more than 170 destinations. This addition reaffirms the airline’s dedication to connecting people and places, making international travel more accessible and convenient across our global network.”