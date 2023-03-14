Princess Cruises Partners US Magician Michael Carbonaro for ‘Conjurer’s Cruise’ on Sun Princess

Princess Cruises, in collaboration with Hollywood’s legendary Magic Castle, has unveiled three exclusive packages for its second Conjurer’s Cruise onboard the brand-new Sun Princess.

Sailing November 9-16, 2024, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, this magical journey will feature headline performances by acclaimed actor and magician Michael Carbonaro.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Guests will have the opportunity to be mesmerized by Spellbound, the newly launched “Extraordinary Experience.” The Conjurer’s Cruise will feature a series of ship-wide, custom-curated magical events and activities, making this a once-in-a-lifetime voyage of wonder and illusion. In addition to the magic onboard which is available to all registrants, three magical enhancements are now available for guests to purchase to enhance their onboard experience.

The “Apprentice” Package, priced at $275 per person, includes an exclusive “Meet the Magicians” welcome reception and fun-filled farewell social. Guests will also receive a guided tour of Spellbound with Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises and member of the famed Larsen family of magicians. Apprentices will also be granted early access to seating for performances in the Princess Arena and will receive special commemorative merchandise.

For $545 per person, the “Enchanter” Package includes all Apprentice benefits, plus a special breakfast event featuring the Conjurer’s Cruise magicians and members of the Larsen family. Guests will also enjoy the full Spellbound experience, including dinner, reserved seating for all magic lectures and performances in the Princess Arena, as well as a special late-night cocktail party and magic show featuring surprises galore.

The top-tier “Conjurer” Package is available for $795 per person. In addition to all Apprentice and Enchanter benefits, this package offers a magic class for beginning, intermediate or advanced students taught by a world-renowned magician. Guests will receive a coveted invitation to attend an intimate Spellbound cocktail soirée with Michael Carbonaro and the entire cast of Conjurer’s Cruise, as well as a Bridge tour with the Captain of Sun Princess. Additional perks include exclusive merchandise, a signed photo of the magicians, and a welcome gift in their stateroom.