Pittsburgh International Airport Opens New Childcare Centre

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) opened the doors to a brand-new childcare facility for working parents at the airport. Open Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the centre can host up to 61 children and has an app, SproutAbout, giving parents regular updates and access to live cameras in each room. In addition to providing childcare, the centre will give children a STEM-focused curriculum that connects academic skills to real-world applications. Providing both indoor and outdoor play areas, there is also a Grow Fit program that helps children build healthy habits.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the new childcare centre “will make it easier for people to build their careers” at PIT, adding “This childcare centre enables the airport authority to amplify regional workforce development.”

Childcare is part of a workforce development strategy at PIT that tackles three major barriers for people entering the workforce – childcare, job training and transportation.

PIT joins the Los Angeles and San Francisco airports that offer on-site childcare facilities. Construction for a childcare centre at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is already underway. During her visit to PIT in July, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden called the new childcare centre “revolutionary.”

The centre was funded by several partner organisations, including Hillman Foundation, Benedum Foundation and Trying together.

For more information on Pittsburgh International Airport, visit www.flypittstraveburgh.com