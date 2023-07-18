PATA UK & Ireland Expands: 7 New Members Added; More on the Way

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland has announced a significant expansion, with seven new members welcomed into its network.

“This exciting development reflects the continuous growth and expansion of our organisation, highlighting our commitment to promoting and enhancing travel and tourism in the Pacific Asia region,” said Chris Crampton, Chairman of PATA, UK & Ireland.

The new members which have joined PATA are:

Jumeriah Hotels & Resorts

Hobbiton Tours

Alila Kothaifaru

Cara Hotels & Marketing

Tolani Hotels

Heritance AARAH, Maldives

Vivu Journeys

Mr Crampton added: “We extend a warm welcome to our new members, who represent various sectors of the travel and tourism industry from international hotel groups, tour operators and representation companies. Their inclusion reinforces the breadth of PATA UK & Ireland, allowing us to provide an even wider spectrum of interests and perspectives for our network of agents. We look forward to introducing some of our new members at our next events.”

Commenting on joining PATA UK & Ireland, Pinyada Thanturanond, Group Director of Sales at Tolani Hotels, said:

“This is exciting times for us as we unveil two new strategic partners in our portfolio – Pakasai Resort by Tolani and Red Ginger Chic Resort by Tolani.

“PATA is a well-established and effective channel to reach out to many UK and Ireland travel trade members, allowing us to communicate our message and increase awareness of our management of top-tier hotels and resorts located in all the leading tourist destinations in Thailand. As a new hotel management company, just two years young, this is invaluable, especially as we continue to expand our network even further.”

Annually, PATA hosts over 30 separate events* throughout the UK and Ireland as well as offering exclusive benefits and discounts, all great reasons to become a member.

The association (PATA) also revealed it is in talks with “several” prospective new members, including a major Asian airline and tourism board.

PATA has different types of memberships, depending on the type of business. For travel agents, membership continues to be free – all they need to do is sign up.