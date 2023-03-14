Over 40% of Irish ‘Gen Z’ Cohort at Financial Risk by Not Buying Travel Insurance, Research Shows

More than 40% of young Irish holidaymakers are putting themselves at risk of hefty bills – including medical costs – by choosing to travel without travel insurance, new research shows.

The research, by leading travel insurer Multitrip.com, shows 41% of Irish holidaymakers, aged between 18 and 43 years – the generations known as Gen Z and Millennials – have travelled abroad with no travel insurance putting themselves, and their finances at risk, compared to a third of 44-59 year-olds and a quarter (25%) of those aged 55 and over.

A 2024 Opinium survey commissioned by Multitrip.com has uncovered some common misconceptions about travel insurance – including the fact that 42% wrongly believe that travel insurance isn’t needed in Europe for medical problems if you have a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC).

Furthermore, and worryingly, a fifth (21%) of Gen-Zer’s and Millennials say they would not know what to do in an emergency abroad. The proportion drops to 13% of 44-59 year-olds, and climbs slightly to 17% of over 55s.

Multitrip.com’s Jason Whelan said: “Some people don’t think they need travel insurance when travelling, but they really do, particularly as we’ve seen a significant rise in the cost of oversees medical expenses and economical situations causing disruptions in recent years.”

“While it is recommended to have a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) for trips to Europe, this will only provide limited medical cover and it will not replace travel insurance. Travel insurance extends coverage beyond public medical costs, protecting you for additional benefits like cancellation, baggage, and air ambulance costs if you need to be flown home in an emergency or family members need to be flown to be with you.”

The survey also reveals some other mistaken beliefs about travel insurance, including the fact that it is cheaper if you buy it last minute. 14% of Gen Z-ers and Millennials believe this to be the case, compared to 6% of 44-59 year-olds.

Mr Whelan said: “If you wait until closer to departure to arrange your travel insurance and then are unable to travel due to a medical emergency, or accident, for example, you may not be able to recover the full costs of your trip. That’s why we’re urging holidaymakers to get cover sorted as soon as they book their flight or holiday.

“The cost of travel insurance doesn’t get any cheaper if you leave it to the last minute,” Whelan added, “so there’s really no benefit to delaying, in fact you are missing out on essential protection. Travel insurance is too important to be an afterthought.”