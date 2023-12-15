New Air Canada Holiday Video Shares the Joy of Reuniting with Loved Ones this Festive Season

Air Canada has produced a heart-warming campaign this Christmas. The airline has unveiled a new 1:30 minute holiday spot titled “Once upon a Tree,” capturing the joy of reuniting with loved ones during the most wonderful time of the year.

The narrative unfolds with the tale of two adorable nutcracker bears, separated after a year of being tucked away together. Distraught at the prospect of spending the holidays apart, the bears embark on a series of heroic efforts to reconnect. From zip-lining along a string of lights to collapsing a gingerbread house, the bears’ journey takes an emotional turn with a little help from Air Canada. In a dramatic climax, the tiny wooden bears reunite with an embrace.

Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada, said “We continue our tradition of combining whimsical animation with modern renditions of beloved Canadian songs to tell a story about being together over the holidays.”

The creative visuals, presented in a storybook-style, blend the latest CGI technology with hand-painted brushstrokes. The campaign includes both French and English renditions, with Montréal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin lending her voice for the second consecutive year. Cardin recreates the enchanting 90s hit “Une Chance Qu’on S’a” by legendary Montreal crooner Jean-Pierre Ferland in the French ad spot. Additionally, she puts a beautiful new spin on Bryan Adams’ iconic 1991 classic “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” in the English spot, creating a stirring symphony that brings together two of the country’s great classics.

Watch it here: