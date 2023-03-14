NCL UK & Ireland ‘Walk for Wellness’ Programme Finishes on a High

NCL’s ‘Walk for Wellness’ UK and Ireland initiative, which encouraged agents to “get out and get walking” has ended on a high, completing nearly 100,000 miles.

The campaign saw over 1,200 agents step up over the month of May and hit the 40,000 mile target just two weeks; raising £15,000 for charity – namely, Abta Lifeline and the ITAA Benevolent Fund.

Agent Barry Gemmell from Barrhead Travel Group, who completed a staggering 823 miles, said: “I would squeeze in walks wherever I could – before work, after work, on holiday, lunchtimes. It’s been a major incentive to keep active, for myself and for a great cause. I feel fitter now in my fifties then I was in my twenties – age is not a barrier to be the best version of yourself.”

“I was doing so many miles that the NCL team had to check if the app was faulty – but no, I really WAS walking from 6am to midnight each day!”

Cormac Meehan from Cormac Travel, Bundoran, used Walk for Wellness’s initiative to shine a light on men’s mental health, holding ‘Walk and Talks’ with colleagues and friends.

Mr Meehan said: “We’ve had some great conversations over the past month during our walks. There’s such a strong link between fitness and talking to aid better health amongst men, this has become something we genuinely enjoy doing together. We will continue with a 5k plus walk and talk every Monday night, hail, rain or shine!”

Carly Cockburn, from Blue Bay Travel said: “This initiative made me get out of the door every day and appreciate the fresh air. I’ve managed a 7k daily step average, which I am chuffed with. I’ve learnt that there really is nothing better than a good stroll to clear the cobwebs.”

To spur the walkers on, NCL set challenges and has given away eight Norwegian Aqua cruises to date.

Gary Anslow, VP and Head of UK and Ireland, NCL said: “We want to thank everyone for their outstanding energy and enthusiasm this past month. We’ve raised money for two charities which directly benefit those in our travel industry, and we’ve all seen our fitness levels surge, as well as our competitive streaks come out!

“We’re delighted that as well as NCL staff and agents, partners, children and four-legged pals have joined in and hopefully this is something that will continue to be a part of everyone’s lifestyle going forward. Watch out Walk for Wellness 2025, we’re hoping to double this year’s result!”