NCL Launches Programme Of Trade Events To Help Agents Get The Most Out Of A Record-Breaking 2023

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), a leader in global cruise travel, is focusing on expanding its presence in the Meetings, Incentive, Conference and Events (MICE) sector in the UK through a new internal appointment and travel agent engagement events.

Earlier this year, NCLH launched a new division called ‘Experiences at Sea’ that combines Sixthman Festivals at Sea and the Company’s Charters, Meetings and Incentives division to provide immersive events for leisure and corporate groups. The division aims to offer guests curated, elevated cruise experiences that emphasize community, connection and lasting memories. To drive growth in the MICE sector in the UK, Experiences at Sea has added a new role to its team based in Southampton. Sabrina Greca will be the International Senior Corporate Sales Manager and will focus on increasing sales in the MICE sector while leading the newly-formed Experiences at Sea division for all markets outside of North America.

Sabrina Greca said, “The value for money of a cruise-based event versus a land-based event, whether a whole ship charter or a smaller group on an existing sailing, is incomparable. From health and wellbeing trips using the Mandara Spa, to F&B conferences using our stellar collection of onboard bars and restaurants, we know the MICE opportunity is untapped when it comes to UK sales. I’m excited to work with the team and explore this potential for the UK market and beyond.”

Gary Anslow, Senior Sales Director UK & Ireland at NCL, said “Charters and onboard events are a material part of our business in North America and a number of our international markets, but they remain a huge opportunity in the UK and Ireland. Sabrina’s appointment will be critical in enabling UK agents with corporate clients to capitalise on the opportunity.”

To discuss sales potential in the MICE sector, Sabrina Greca will join the NCL team for two dedicated webinars for travel agent partners on April 18th and 20th. Interested agents can register for the webinars on April 18th here and on April 20th here.

In other news, NCL has announced that it will host 1,500 travel agent partners for ship visits across the UK and Ireland from May to October 2023. The immersive day trips will take place on five of NCL’s award-winning ships on 22 different dates in nine locations, including Greenock, Liverpool, Newcastle, Southampton, Newhaven, Tilbury, Belfast, Dun Laoghaire, and Cobh. These events will provide travel agent partners with the opportunity to experience NCL’s exceptional service and facilities, with visits aboard ships such as Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Star, and Norwegian Gem. Norwegian Prima, the first of six Prima class ships, was launched in August 2022.

Gary Anslow, Senior Sales Director UK & Ireland at NCL, says, “Ship visits are an integral part of enhancing an agent’s brand knowledge, and offers the opportunity to experience the NCL product first-hand. We’re looking forward to welcoming all our valued agents on board, to have insightful conversations around the constantly evolving travel industry and to share news on our existing fleet and new ship launches.”

Norwegian Prima visit dates:

Sunday 4th June – Southampton

Sunday 25th June – Southampton

Sunday 16th July – Southampton

Sunday 17th September – Southampton

Wednesday 20th September – Belfast

Sunday 1st October – Southampton

Norwegian Getaway visit dates:

Tuesday 8th August – Southampton

Friday 15th September – Southampton

Friday 22nd September – Newhaven (Edinburgh)

Friday 29th September – Dun Laoghaire

Sunday 1st October – Southampton

Norwegian Dawn visit dates:

Wednesday 10th May – Greenock

Wednesday 7th June – Liverpool

Friday 4th August – Tyne (Newcastle)

Thursday 14th September – Southampton

Wednesday 20th September – Liverpool

Norwegian Gem visit dates:

Monday 11th September – Tilbury

Norwegian Star visit dates:

Monday 25th September – Cobh (Cork)

Tuesday 3rd October – Southampton