MSC Virtuosa to Star in New Channel 5 Drama Series

MSC Cruises’ MSC Virtuosa ship will serve as the backdrop for Channel 5’s newest drama series, The Good Ship Murder, which will premiere at 9pm on Friday 13th October 2023 on Channel 5.

The hour-long mystery drama has been filmed on board the MSC Cruises ship, which sails from Southampton for the warmer waters of The Mediterranean. Each episode is set to take place in a new destination including Lisbon, Valencia, Barcelona, Le Havre, Valletta and more.

The series will see Shayne Ward play cruise ship singer and ex-detective Jack Grayling as well as Catherine Tyldesley as first officer Kate Woods. Together they solve a spate of murders around different areas of the luxury liner, from the Carousel Lounge to the MSC Yacht Club. Claire Sweeney also joins the cast as Entertainment Manager, Beverley Carnell.

Antonio Paradiso, MSC Cruises’ UK & Ireland Managing Director, said: “This new series with Channel 5 will bring the magnificence of MSC Virtuosa into living rooms across the country, giving viewers an inside look into life onboard one of our world-class ships. The audience will not only be captivated by the thrilling storyline of The Good Ship Murder but the impressive and innovative array of features guests of all ages enjoy.”

Viewers can experience MSC Virtuosa for themselves as the ship is currently sailing from Southampton this month to destinations such as The Netherlands, Ireland, France and Spain, and after the winter season in The Middle East, will return to the UK in Spring 2024.

MSC Virtuosa launched in November 2019 and is the second of the cruise line’s Meraviglia-plus Class ships, accommodating over 6,000 guests. The ship features 10 dining venues, 21 bars, five swimming pools, world-class entertainment, and Rob, the first-ever humanoid robotic bartender at sea.