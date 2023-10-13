MSC Euribia Arrives in Southamption for Maiden Call

MSC Euribia has arrived at the port of Southampton for her maiden call.

The arrival was celebrated by a traditional exchange of crests between the ship’s master Captain Christopher Pugh, who studied at the Warsash Maritime Academy in Southampton, and local authorities.

MSC Cruises’ newest flagship will offer travellers the chance to explore Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France without having to step foot in an airport. MSC Euribia is the second ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet to use Southampton as a homeport to meet the high demand for no-fly cruises from British and Irish holidaymakers following the earlier success of MSC Virtuosa.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said, “The arrival of MSC Euribia to the UK is an exciting moment, welcoming another ship in our fleet to the port of Southampton. After seeing the success of no-fly cruises on MSC Virtuosa, our newest flagship will give British travellers another chance to explore a variety of destinations through the convenience of a cruise.”

Steve Masters, Harbour Master, Port of Southampton, added: “We are very pleased to welcome MSC Cruises’ newest flagship vessel to Southampton as her home port and look forward to working with the MSC team during their winter sailings in Northern Europe. Having launched our Ready for Tomorrow Sustainability Strategy earlier this year, it is great that MSC Cruises shares our sustainability values by powering their new fleet with liquefied natural gas (LNG), reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

MSC Euribia is the second ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), adding to the line’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

The ship completed the world’s first net zero GHG voyage in June this year on a four-day sailing from Saint-Nazaire, France to Copenhagen, Denmark for her Naming Ceremony. The ship’s iconic design, coined ‘#SaveTheSea, will be permanently featured on the ship’s hull to symbolise MSC Cruises’ commitment to the sea.