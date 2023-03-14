fbpx
SEARCH
HomeCruise NewsMSC Cruises Looking to 'Beat the Chasers' with 'MSC Virtuosa' Entertainment Line-Up
Cruise NewsTravel News

MSC Cruises Looking to ‘Beat the Chasers’ with ‘MSC Virtuosa’ Entertainment Line-Up

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

MSC Cruises has announced professional barrister and quizzer Shaun Wallace – chiefly known for his role as one of the ‘Chasers’ on Virgin Media’s/ITV’s ‘The Chase’ and ‘Beat the Chasers’; as well as earlier appearances on ‘Mastermind’ and ‘The Weakest Link’ – as part of its new onboard entertainment on its MSC Virtuosa ship.

Mr Wallace will be a guest speaker on the ship from August 10, where he will hold Q&A sessions with passengers.

Also part of the onboard entertainment package will be West End singer Darren Day.

Antonio Paradiso, Vice President of International Sales at MSC Cruises commented: “We are always looking for the best entertainment options for our guests and I am so excited to host these two leading stars on board the UK’s favourite cruise ship, MSC Virtuosa. Both Darren Day and Shaun Wallace are personal favourites of mine and I know they will provide guests with an amazing entertainment experience.”

Sailings featuring Darren Day

  • 10th August, 12 nights, Southampton to the Iberian Coast, Mediterranean and Canary Islands
  • 7th September, 14 nights, Southampton to the Iberian Coast, Canary Islands and Madeira
  • 28th September, 14 nights, Southampton to the Iberian Coast and Mediterranean
Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Playa Hotels & Resorts Appoints Silvia Catena Commercial Director for UK & Ireland

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

Check Out some ITTN Events

© ITTN.ie