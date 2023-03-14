MSC Cruises Extends Promotional Partnership with Chelsea FC

MSC Cruises has announced an extension of its long-term partnership with Chelsea Football Club.

The partnership – which has covered a range of business, marketing and community initiatives – has been in place since 2019. It will now be extended for a further three years.

According to MSC, the partnership promises to elevate MSC Cruises’ global presence among Chelsea supporters and football fans worldwide. Together, they will continue to deliver industry-leading campaigns, such as the innovative ‘MSC Meadow’ project, which saw 100 trees planted at Chelsea’s training ground, fostering biodiversity and inspiring positive community action.

The partnership will offer MSC Cruises and its partners access to VIP experiences, tickets, hospitality, and pitch-side advertising at both men’s and women’s fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Paradiso, Vice President of International Sales and Managing Director of UK and Ireland at MSC Cruises commented: “I am extremely proud to extend our partnership with Chelsea Football Club. Over the past five years, we have forged a strong bond with the Chelsea team, and our shared vision and values have led to incredible joint initiatives. Supporting both the men’s and women’s teams is particularly important to me, as it reflects our commitment to promoting inclusivity and excellence across all areas. I eagerly anticipate our continued collaboration on exciting new projects in the coming months.”

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer for Chelsea Football Club commented: “At Chelsea, we pride ourselves on building long-term, highly effective partnerships rooted in collaboration and innovation. The renewal of our enduring relationship with MSC Cruises is a testament to this approach. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with our esteemed partners for many years to come.”