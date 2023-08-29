More Flights Cancelled at Dublin Airport as Fallout from UK Air Traffic Control Outage Continues

So far 20 flights to and from Dublin Airport today have been cancelled as the fall-out from Monday’s UK air traffic control technical outage continues.

Yesterday saw 115 flights through Dublin Airport cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded.

All major Irish airports – Dublin, Cork and Knock – have warned passengers to check their flight status before travelling.

Ryanair said it expects flight cancellations and “considerable” delays today.

Aer Lingus said it is facing “unavoidable cancellations and delays”.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has confirmed that it – through the country’s aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) – will be carrying out an independent review.