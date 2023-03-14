fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsMinister Urges 'Meaningful' Talks Between Aer Lingus and IALPA to Prevent Strike
Travel News

Minister Urges ‘Meaningful’ Talks Between Aer Lingus and IALPA to Prevent Strike

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
0

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has urged Aer Lingus management and unions to engage in “meaningful discussions” to prevent industrial action.

Aer Lingus pilots; members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, with 99% supporting the move on an 89% turnout in a recent ballot.

Arriving at a Cabinet meeting, Mr. McGrath stressed the importance of reaching an agreement quickly, given the peak holiday season.

Mr. McGrath said, “I urge Aer Lingus management and unions to start discussions immediately to avoid industrial action, especially as this is a critical time for many families.”

IALPA President Captain Mark Tighe mentioned the possibility of strike action as early as next week. Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, he expressed hope that Aer Lingus management would recognise the “reasonability” of pilots’ 24% pay claim, which he argued is justified by inflation. He assured that no strike would occur without at least seven days’ notice, and the union is considering the company’s request for 15 days’ notice.

Aer Lingus Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Donal Moriarty warned of significant customer disruption but pledged to minimise it. Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Moriarty accused IALPA of intending to disrupt travel and emphasised that all airlines are busy during this period, complicating re-accommodation efforts. He denied claims that the airline seeks 15 days’ notice to avoid EU compensation obligations and criticized IALPA’s pay increase demand as untenable.

Moriarty called on IALPA and Fórsa to engage with the Workplace Relations Commission to resolve the dispute, which he described as unnecessary and harmful to customers. Captain Tighe countered, highlighting the union’s mandate for industrial action in pursuit of a meaningful pay offer.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Adds Additional Departure Dates for Sailings in Europe and Asia

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie