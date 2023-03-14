Minister Urges ‘Meaningful’ Talks Between Aer Lingus and IALPA to Prevent Strike

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has urged Aer Lingus management and unions to engage in “meaningful discussions” to prevent industrial action.

Aer Lingus pilots; members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, with 99% supporting the move on an 89% turnout in a recent ballot.

Arriving at a Cabinet meeting, Mr. McGrath stressed the importance of reaching an agreement quickly, given the peak holiday season.

Mr. McGrath said, “I urge Aer Lingus management and unions to start discussions immediately to avoid industrial action, especially as this is a critical time for many families.”

IALPA President Captain Mark Tighe mentioned the possibility of strike action as early as next week. Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, he expressed hope that Aer Lingus management would recognise the “reasonability” of pilots’ 24% pay claim, which he argued is justified by inflation. He assured that no strike would occur without at least seven days’ notice, and the union is considering the company’s request for 15 days’ notice.

Aer Lingus Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Donal Moriarty warned of significant customer disruption but pledged to minimise it. Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Moriarty accused IALPA of intending to disrupt travel and emphasised that all airlines are busy during this period, complicating re-accommodation efforts. He denied claims that the airline seeks 15 days’ notice to avoid EU compensation obligations and criticized IALPA’s pay increase demand as untenable.

Moriarty called on IALPA and Fórsa to engage with the Workplace Relations Commission to resolve the dispute, which he described as unnecessary and harmful to customers. Captain Tighe countered, highlighting the union’s mandate for industrial action in pursuit of a meaningful pay offer.