Michelin Adds Philadelphia to its Famous Travel Guide Series

Michelin will publish the first Philadelphia edition of its world famous destination travel guide, in June.

The guide will highlight the city’s leisure travel attractions; along with restaurant and hotel options. It will also cover the greater Philadelphia region, including the surrounding countryside area.

It is the latest of only eight US destinations to be included in Michelin’s distinguished global guide book range.

Since 1900, the Michelin Green Guide has featured destinations around the globe and has long been recognized internationally as the most prestigious standard for restaurant and hotel recommendations.

The Philadelphia destination guide says the city “offers the perfect compromise between American excess and European spirit, not to mention all the appeal of a city packed with art, history, and a cultural effervescence few people expect.”

The editors name their standout recommendations, including biking the Schuylkill River Trail, exploring the city’s more than 4,000 public murals and marveling at the Philadelphia Orchestra. Of Philadelphia’s performing arts offerings, the guide boasts, “there’s no point in going to New York when the shows here are Broadway quality and offer all the zest and virtuosity of the typical American production.”

Notable Philadelphia residents offer their personal insight on what makes the city special, featuring Mural Arts founder and executive director Jane Golden and Philadelphia Orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), the official tourism promotion agency for the City of Philadelphia globally, was approached by Michelin to partner on the creation of a destination guide. The PHLCVB collaborated with Chester County Tourism and Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board to extend the guide’s coverage to feature The Countryside of Philadelphia, including Nemours, Winterthur, Longwood Gardens and more. The guide will be available in both French and English language editions.

“Philadelphia truly is a global city and recognition of our excellent hotels, restaurants and attractions from Michelin with a dedicated destination guide is the result of our collective work elevating the region on the international stage,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the PHLCVB. “We are confident the Michelin Green Guide will help inspire even more travelers to experience our city.”

Philippe Orain, editor-in-chief of the Michelin Green Guide said: “Philadelphia is a condensed version of today’s America: a historic city turned towards the future. It will entice you thanks to its old neighborhoods rich with incredible restaurants, its museums of unbelievable culture and its glittering skyscrapers. It is worth the travel and becomes an essential gateway for a trip to the East Coast.”