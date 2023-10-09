Michelen Guide Introduces New Distinction for Hotels: The Michelen Key

The Michelen Guide has expanded its quality mark beyond restaurants to include hotels with its new Michelen Key distinction.

It will act as a mark of exceptional quality in much the same way as its Michelen Star distinction mark works for the world’s top restaurants.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guides, said: “The MICHELIN Key is a clear, reliable indication for travelers. Just as the MICHELIN Star distinguishes those restaurants that are at the peak of their art, the MICHELIN Key recognizes the most exceptional hotels throughout the world. It is also an acknowledgment of the teamwork of committed enthusiastic hospitality professionals.”

The MICHELIN Guide teams are currently in the field and will reveal the first MICHELIN Key selection in the first half of 2024.

The new MICHELIN Guide selection recommends more than 5,000 hotels throughout 120 countries in a broad range of prices and styles. The selection is based on five criteria: